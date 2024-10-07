Kevin Stefanski Has Surprising Take On Play-Calling Role

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski started his press conference on the first day of the preseason training camp announcing that he would retain the play-calling duties this season.

Stefanski has called plays for several years in Cleveland, but the Browns had just finished their implementation of a new-look scheme that uses three- and four-receiver sets and shotgun formations.

That implementation had been accomplished by new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, a coach who took the reins this February after Cleveland fired former assistant Alex Van Pelt.

Despite implementing an offense that was unlike the one Stefanski has run for years in the NFL, the head coach decided to keep those play-calling duties as he explained he knew the personnel better than Dorsey.

With Cleveland’s poor offensive start to the season, has Stefanski’s stance on the issue changed?

Perhaps.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot shared on X a video of the coach discussing that very question during his press conference, and Stefanski offered a surprising new take on the play-calling role for Dorsey.

“A bunch of different things Mary Kay that we want to look at and see how we’re doing from an operation standpoint on offense,” Stefanski said in response to Cabot’s question about Dorsey calling the plays.

“I think Ken’s been an outstanding partner in all of this, so those are the types of things that I’ll always look at,” the coach said. “But really, it just gets back to making sure that we’re putting our guys in position is what we’ll look at ultimately.”

Cleveland will have five more days to decide on who will call the plays this week as the team travels to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles.

The Browns are currently 1-4 and tied for last in the AFC North division with rival Cincinnati.

