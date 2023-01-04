Browns Nation

David Njoku Comments On Damar Hamlin Situation

Tennessee Titans v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Everyone in the NFL has been shaken by what happened to Damar Hamlin on Monday night.

On Wednesday, Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku was asked about the situation and shared that he, like all of the rest of us, is praying for Hamlin and his family with the hopes that Hamlin makes a full recovery.

 

What Njoku Said

Njoku talked about the physicality of the sport and how what happened to Hamlin could happen to any player.

He acknowledged that he does not know Hamlin personally but admits that it affected him deeply.

Njoku said more than once that “it is tough” to deal with this.

 

Hamlin Is Improving

The best news of the day is that Hamlin appears to be showing small signs of improvement.

It is unclear what those specific signs are, but it really does not matter because it feels like the whole country is cheering for him including President Biden.

 

Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

On Tuesday, the family expressed their gratitude for all of the prayers and well-wishes and also acknowledged the professionalism and heroism of the first responders and healthcare professionals who have cared for Hamlin.

The football world has been unified throughout this horrible and scary ordeal.

Robert Griffin III shared a tweet saying that we should not be focused on the play and his collapse, but we should focus on the unity and compassion that exuded from all the players and coaches, and fans that witnessed it.

Hopefully, we continue to hear positive reports in the coming days regarding Hamlin’s condition.

  1. Tim Zifzal says

    May God Bless Damar, This was such a horrific situation, Thoughts and prayers go out to this young man. Unfortunately Cardiac arrest is a fear we all have. My Father went into cardiac Arrest at a Cleveland Browns game November 28th 1999. Thank God there was a Dr two paramedics and two Cleveland police officers with a portable defibrillator very close. They saved his life and I was blessed to have him 17 more years before I lost him. Our own Denzel Ward a phenomenal player and person unfortunately lost his dad to cardiac arrest , And has a foundation make them know your name. ( mtkyn) Denzel is one of us a Cleveland man, a Ohio state Buckeye and now a pro bowl corner back for our Cleveland Browns. Let’s all donate to this wonderful cause. My wife and I have and will again.

