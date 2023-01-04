Browns Nation News And Notes (1/4/23)

It is Wednesday, January 4, 2023, and the Cleveland Browns are in solidarity with the other NFL teams in changing their social media photo and support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin remains in critical condition after collapsing during the Monday Night Football game between the Bengals and the Bills.

The game was halted, and it will not be resumed this week.

It is unclear when or if the game will be played.

More importantly, prayers for Hamlin and his family continue to pour in as well as an appreciation for the heroic response of the first responders who attended to him on the field.

On a much lighter note, here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

Browns Social Media Account Hits Another Home Run

The Browns team’s social media department has been on point lately.

First, it was the Seinfeld clip of Kramer talking about seeing a pig man which was in reference to the new Washington Commanders mascot revealed on Sunday.

You have to believe us. We saw a pig man yesterday 😳 pic.twitter.com/PsuMZXCpeX — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 2, 2023

And the latest post is also a gem mixing SpongeBob Square Pants and Full House clips with audio from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Recall that Rodgers was on the Pat McAfee Show last week cheering for the Browns to beat the Commanders to keep Green Bay in the NFC playoff hunt.

Rodgers thanked the Browns in his on-the-field postgame interview after the Packers defeated the Vikings.

The Browns then inserted the clips mentioned above with a caption that said “You’re welcome, Aaron.”

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!