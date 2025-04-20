David Njoku Could Make Franchise History Next Season

Cleveland has several legendary Browns players in its rich history.

Tight end David Njoku is poised to cement his spot on that list before calling it a career.

The 28-year-old player is entering his ninth NFL season in 2025, and he has a chance to continue his climb up the all-time leaderboard for the Browns.

Njoku could make franchise history next season as he needs only 36 receptions to overtake Dante Levelli for second place on the organization’s all-time receptions list.

#Browns TE David Njoku only needs 36 catches to pass Dante Levelli (386) for 2nd most receptions in franchise history (averaged 67 past 3 years) We are witnessing Cleveland’s 2nd greatest receiving weapon ever in real time#Dawgpound

pic.twitter.com/ZWcAmBbhEX https://t.co/lMfZxVFR2C — Mac🦬 (@tha__buffalo) April 19, 2025

Njoku currently has 351 catches for 3,769 yards for the Browns.

The tight end could catch Levelli, a Browns player from 1946 until 1956.

Last year, Njoku caught 64 passes for 505 yards.

He’s averaging nearly 68 receptions per season over the past three years.

The tight end also sits 13th on the all-time receiving yards list, and he could climb to ninth with another 500-yard season in 2025.

Njoku is eighth on the all-time receiving touchdowns list, having scored 30 times for the Browns after the organization took him in the 2017 NFL Draft in the first round.

The tight end could climb to sixth all-time with three touchdown receptions this season.

He could be poised for his second Pro Bowl appearance in 2025 now that head coach Kevin Stefanski has resumed play-calling duties.

Njoku earned his first Pro Bowl game nod in 2023 when Stefanski last served as the offensive play-caller.

Browns legend Ozzie Newsome sits atop several categories on Cleveland’s all-time list after his 13-year career.

Newsome recorded 662 receptions for 7,980 yards and 47 touchdowns.

