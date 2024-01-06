Browns Nation

David Njoku Has Hilarious Reaction To Fan’s Message About Pro Bowl Season

By

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

 

The Cleveland Browns don’t even need to have their starters on the field during the regular season finale.

That has been the case multiple times throughout the course of franchise history, but not for the right reasons.

This time, it’s all because they’ve already secured a playoff spot, and not even a loss is going to change playoff seeding.

Notably, a lot of that has had to do with David Njoku’s career-best season.

Even though he got off to a slow start to the campaign, he’s finished strong and has become one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the league, earning his first Pro Bowl selection.

Notably, a fan took to Twitter to congratulate him for that honor, and he used a cruel yet hilarious analogy to explain his success.

“Ever since the Chief caught fire he caught fire for real,” the fan said.”

The fan stated that ever since he caught fire in real life, he also caught fire on the field, to which Njoku hilariously responded with a clip from The Office.

For those who lack context, Njoku suffered some serious burns on his face and his body this season.

He was trying to light a bonfire at home when he suffered the incident, yet he didn’t miss a single game because of that.

That established him as one of the role models and most respected players in the locker room, and his stellar play only made him more of a fan favorite.

Thus far, he’s logged 81 catches for 882 yards and six touchdowns, and his chemistry with Joe Flacco could be a major key to postseason success for this team.

