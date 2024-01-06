Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Graphic Shows How Browns’ Defensive Duo Has Dominated This Season

Graphic Shows How Browns’ Defensive Duo Has Dominated This Season

By

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a sack against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.
(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have found success mostly thanks to their defense.

The Browns hired Jim Schwartz to improve in that regard, and the turnaround was as quick as it was notorious.

Needless to say, bringing in a lot of help in the offseason has paid off, including former Minnesota Vikings star DE Za’Darius Smith.

That’s why it’s not much of a surprise to see that the Browns currently have the fourth-best pass-rushing duo in terms of QB pressures (146) when they have Smith and Myles Garrett on the field at the same time, according to PFF.

Notably, if that wasn’t impressive enough, Garrett and Smith have the fewest snaps together from all the duos on that list (1,396), meaning they’ve been the most efficient pass-rushing tandem in the entire league.

Myles Garrett is having the best season of his career, and it’s not a coincidence.

Having such a seasoned and dominant veteran like Smith by his side has taken plenty of pressure away from him, and even though he’s been double-teamed on almost every snap, he’s still found a way to make an impact all over the board.

Garrett is en route to winning the league’s Defensive Player of the Year reward for the first time in his career, and, in all fairness, it shouldn’t even be a debate at this point.

And while the offense finally caught up thanks to Joe Flacco’s stellar play, at least two-thirds of the credit for this surprisingly good season has to go to their defensive unit.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns To Face Bengals In Week 18 Without Up To 8 Players

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill

Top Browns Defender Makes Clear Statement About The Pro Bowl

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt

Analyst Says Which AFC South Will Be Biggest Challenge For Browns

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Stat Reveals How Difficult It Is To Score On The Browns In 2023

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Share Strong Message About 2024 Pro-Bowl Snubs

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Rodger Saffold

Newest Browns Signing Makes Heartfelt Admission

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Browns Coach Reveals Thoughts On David Njoku Making First Pro Bowl

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt and QB Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Makes Clear Statement On Browns Super Bowl Aspirations

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Sends A Message To Browns Fans After Impressive Run

2 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Joe Flacco Jokes About Age Gap With Teammates

3 days ago

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Bengals HC Sets Clear Expectations Ahead Of Browns Game

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Joe Flacco #15 throws the ball prior to playing the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Explains Why Joe Flacco Is Her 'Favorite Story In All Of Football'

3 days ago

cleveland browns helmet

Browns Have Signed A Veteran Offensive Lineman Ahead Of Bengals Game

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Holds Unique NFL Record In The Past 3 Seasons

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Legendary Browns QB Passes Away At The Age Of 87

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio

ESPN Reveals Their Super Bowl Chances For Browns

5 days ago

Browns Send Special Message To Their Fans

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Clears Up Potential Browns Effects Of NFL Week 18

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Graphic Shows Browns Duo Is Making NFL History

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Sends A Message To Browns Fans After Jets Game

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Browns CB Greg Newsome II Praises Notable Lions Rookie

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Shares Thoughts On 'Incredible' Performance From Browns WR

6 days ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

David Njoku Sounds Off On Analyst That Doubted The Browns

7 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Ronnie Hickman #33 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates an interception in the first half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says 1 Injured Browns Defender Could Return For The Playoffs

7 days ago

Browns To Face Bengals In Week 18 Without Up To 8 Players

No more pages to load