David Njoku Has Honest Admission About His Injury

The Cleveland Browns are bracing for a heavyweight clash against the Kansas City Chiefs, facing not just a formidable opponent but potentially doing so without tight end David Njoku.

The hamstring injury that has kept Njoku sidelined during the week adds an extra layer of complexity to their already challenging matchup against the back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

The Browns have officially listed Njoku as questionable, leaving fans and analysts wondering about his game-day status.

He recently offered a glimpse into his preparation.

“Bit of a roller coaster, you know, trying to deal with this. Trying to get it ready by Sunday. It’s not easy, but we’ll see,” Njoku said, via Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland.

#Browns TE David Njoku has been dealing with a hamstring injury all week. Caught up with him quickly today. He's feeling "okay" but it's been a test for him as he tries to get right for this week's game, listed as questionable but trying to play against the Chiefs. "We'll see." pic.twitter.com/8C9xFtwGwY — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) December 13, 2024

Njoku has been a bright spot for the Browns this season, racking up 439 yards and five touchdowns on 56 catches.

The timing couldn’t be more challenging, as the Browns are set to face the AFC’s dominant team.

Kansas City’s only loss came to the Buffalo Bills last month.

In stark contrast, Cleveland has struggled, securing just two wins in its past 11 games.

With four games remaining, head coach Kevin Stefanski and his team are focused on finishing the season with dignity, particularly in their upcoming home games.

The prospect of facing Travis Kelce, who is widely considered one of the league’s best tight ends, possibly without their own star at the position adds another layer of difficulty for the Browns.

