Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, December 14, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / David Njoku Has Honest Admission About His Injury

David Njoku Has Honest Admission About His Injury

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 02: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball while being tackled by Cody Barton #55 of the Denver Broncos during the second quarter in the game at Empower Field At Mile High on December 02, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.
(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are bracing for a heavyweight clash against the Kansas City Chiefs, facing not just a formidable opponent but potentially doing so without tight end David Njoku.

The hamstring injury that has kept Njoku sidelined during the week adds an extra layer of complexity to their already challenging matchup against the back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

The Browns have officially listed Njoku as questionable, leaving fans and analysts wondering about his game-day status.

He recently offered a glimpse into his preparation.

“Bit of a roller coaster, you know, trying to deal with this. Trying to get it ready by Sunday. It’s not easy, but we’ll see,” Njoku said, via Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland.

Njoku has been a bright spot for the Browns this season, racking up 439 yards and five touchdowns on 56 catches.

The timing couldn’t be more challenging, as the Browns are set to face the AFC’s dominant team.

Kansas City’s only loss came to the Buffalo Bills last month.

In stark contrast, Cleveland has struggled, securing just two wins in its past 11 games.

With four games remaining, head coach Kevin Stefanski and his team are focused on finishing the season with dignity, particularly in their upcoming home games.

The prospect of facing Travis Kelce, who is widely considered one of the league’s best tight ends, possibly without their own star at the position adds another layer of difficulty for the Browns.

NEXT:  Key Browns WR Has Been Ruled Out For Sunday's Game
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation