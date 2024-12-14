Key Browns WR Has Been Ruled Out For Sunday’s Game

The Cleveland Browns will host the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15, and though the Browns’ season may be essentially over, the franchise will be looking at how a number of young players perform.

Lately, wide receiver Cedric Tillman, a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, stepped up his production, especially after veteran wideout Amari Cooper was traded in October.

However, Tillman will not play against the Chiefs, as he hasn’t cleared concussion protocol, and five other players are listed as questionable, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.

Browns TE David Njoku is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. Joel Bitonio, Mike Hall Jr., Myles Harden and Khaleke Hudson are also questionable. WR Cedric Tillman is out. Not all the way through the concussion protocol. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 13, 2024

Tillman had 21 catches for 224 yards as a rookie, but this season has caught 29 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns, with almost all of that production in his past five games.

With Cooper gone, another skill player who has stepped up is wideout Jerry Jeudy, who has 59 catches for 944 yards and four touchdowns and has established what would be a career-high with 72.6 receiving yards per game.

There are plenty of fans who may want the Browns to tank the rest of the way in order to make a concerted attempt to land the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but at the same time, their young players need to compete in order to give the team some hope for the immediate future.

The Browns close out the season against the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens.

