David Njoku Has Strong Belief About Why Cowboys Are Week 1 Opponent

With four primetime contests slated for this year as well as a matchup against the defending Super Bowl champions, Cleveland fans and players have plenty of games to choose from in naming which matchup they are eagerly anticipating.

Add Browns tight end David Njoku to the list of players who have a highly-anticipated game on the schedule.

The eighth-year veteran told the “Here We Go Brownies” podcast hosts on Wednesday he is excited for the Week 1 matchup against the Cowboys inside Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Njoku’s reasons include settling a “friendly” beef with Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons after the Cowboys’ athlete had a disparaging remark against Cleveland at this year’s Pro Bowl.

“I’m assuming us playing them Week 1 was not a coincidence,” Njoku said.

In the video, Njoke briefly brought viewers up to speed on what caused the tension and why Njoku believes the NFL executives who witnessed the interaction between the two stars decided to capitalize on the disagreement.

The tight end said Parsons and the Dallas defense would bring their “A-game” when the two teams meet up, a feat the Browns offense will have to match.

The Dallas contest will be unopposed on the opening Sunday in a slot that often draws the largest television audience, allowing the Browns to showcase its team.

Tom Brady is slated to make his broadcast debut for FOX Sports, one reason why the game was announced ahead of the Wednesday night release.

Dallas last played in Cleveland during the 2016 season, defeating the Browns 35-10 in that matchup.

