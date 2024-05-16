Browns Face 2 NFC North Teams In First Preseason Games

While fans finally have the 2024 NFL regular season schedule to pour over, an overlooked part of the league’s release is what opponents a team will have in the preseason.

Hosting a pair of NFC North teams followed by a trip out west makes up Cleveland’s three-game preseason schedule.

Browns staff writer Kelsey Russo announced on Twitter that the Browns preseason opponents will include the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings, and a trip to Seattle to face the Seahawks this August.

The Browns open their preseason slate against the Packers at home on Saturday, August 10 at 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay finished its season at 9-8 in 2023, but the Packers upset the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC WildCard matchups to win a playoff game for the first time since the 2020 season.

A fifth trip to the NFC playoffs in six seasons is Green Bay’s expectation for this year.

The following Saturday the Vikings come into Cleveland Browns Stadium for another 4:25 p.m. start time.

Last season, Minnesota finished 7-10 as both Justin Jefferson and former quarterback Kirk Cousins were injured throughout the season.

The Vikings have a rookie quarterback in J.J. McCarthy who should get plenty of looks in the preseason game.

A cross-country trip is the final preseason hurdle for the Browns as Cleveland will travel to Seattle on Saturday, August 24 for the 7 p.m. contest.

Seattle barely missed the playoffs in 2023 with their 9-8 record, but the team is looking to new head coach Mike Macdonald to return the team to the postseason.

The Seattle Seahawks are looking for the fifth postseason trip in seven years this season.

