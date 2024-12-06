Browns Nation

Friday, December 6, 2024
David Njoku Is Among League Leaders In Impressive Stat

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 02: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass during the second quarter in the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on December 02, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.
(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

 

Last season, Browns tight end David Njoku finally made his mark in the NFL, becoming one of the game’s best players at his position.

Njoku made his first Pro Bowl appearance in 2023 while hauling in 81 receptions for 882 yards and six touchdowns, stats which ranked as the best totals in his professional career.

He’s continued that pace this season, too.

According to the X account StatMuse, Njoku is among the league leaders at tight end position in receptions per game.

Njoku is fourth in receptions per game with 5.44 catches per contest.

He trails only Las Vegas’ Brock Bowers (7.0), Arizona’s Trey McBride (6.64), and Kansas City’s Travis Kelce (6.25) in this category.

In 2024, Njoku has logged 49 catches for 397 yards and four touchdowns, increasing his production with veteran quarterback Jameis Winston under center.

Njoku had another strong outing against Denver on Monday night, catching nine of 17 targets for 52 yards and two touchdowns.

The tight end set the mark for most touchdown receptions since the Browns franchise was reborn in 1999, securing his 28th and 29th touchdown against the Broncos.

He currently sits eighth on the all-time touchdown receptions leaderboard for Cleveland, and Njoku could tie former wide receiver Reggie Rucker with three more scores this season.

The Browns drafted Njoku with the No. 29 overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, and the talented tight end has played in Cleveland ever since.

For his eight-year career, Njoku has caught 336 passes for 3,661 yards.

Njoku will get a chance to add to that total on Sunday when Cleveland travels to Pittsburgh to face the AFC North rival Steelers.

