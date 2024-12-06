Kurt Warner Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Jameis Winston

The Cleveland Browns are set to return to Heinz Field for a high-stakes rematch that could shake up the AFC North standings.

Two weeks ago, they stunned the Pittsburgh Steelers with a surprising home victory at Huntington Bank Field, and now they’re hungry for another upset.

With Pittsburgh sitting just one game ahead of the Baltimore Ravens, the Browns smell an opportunity to play spoiler again.

All eyes will be on Browns quarterback Jameis Winston, who’s quickly becoming a key figure in the divisional drama.

His recent performances have injected new life into Cleveland’s offense and caught the attention of NFL legends like Kurt Warner.

The current NFL Network analyst recently offered a nuanced take on Winston’s potential.

“I’ve always believed this, you know, when I watch him, and the majority of good plays that he makes, and the kind of throws and the things that we saw for the majority of the game last night, says, without a doubt, he’s one of the 32 best quarterbacks that we have in the world,” Warner said, via the Browns on X.

.@kurt13warner joins @AndrewSiciliano to talk @Jaboowins' Monday night performance and more on an all new episode of the Bark Tank! listen now ➡️ https://t.co/cPju7JOFYS pic.twitter.com/z8srMkB4bv — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 5, 2024

Warner didn’t shy away from acknowledging Winston’s most significant challenge: consistency.

While praising Winston’s undeniable talent, he highlighted the quarterback’s tendency to make critical mistakes that can quickly unravel a game’s momentum.

Winston’s most recent outing against the Denver Broncos perfectly encapsulated his roller-coaster style of play. In a wild 41-32 loss, he threw for an eye-popping 497 yards and four touchdowns.

But true to form, he also tossed three interceptions, including two pick-sixes that dramatically shifted the game’s dynamics.

Since stepping in for injured Deshaun Watson, Winston has given new energy to the Browns’ season.

Now, he faces his most significant challenge yet: breaking the team’s 20-game losing streak in Pittsburgh.

