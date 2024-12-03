Browns Nation

Tuesday, December 3, 2024
David Njoku Made Franchise History In Monday’s Game

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 02: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball while being tackled by Cody Barton #55 of the Denver Broncos during the second quarter in the game at Empower Field At Mile High on December 02, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.
(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns went to Denver looking to pick up their fourth win of the regular season, but the Broncos had other plans.

Cleveland took a late lead, but Jameis Winston threw a pick-six that sealed the 41-32 victory for Denver on Monday night.

Browns tight end David Njoku notched a place in the team’s history by finishing the contest with nine receptions for 52 yards and two touchdowns.

His 28th and 29th career touchdowns set a new mark for the Browns as Njoku set the team’s record for most touchdown receptions since the franchise’s rebirth in 1999.

Entering the contest, Njoku had proven he was among the team’s best receivers over the past 25 years, recording 327 receptions for 3,609 yards and 27 touchdowns in his eight-year career.

Not only does his two scores give him the franchise’s best mark since 1999, but he also moved to eighth place on the all-time receiving touchdowns list.

Njoku needs three more touchdown receptions to tie Reggie Rucker, a wide receiver who played for the Browns from 1975 until 1981.

The tight end will get another chance for a multi-touchdown game on Sunday when the Browns travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers.

Browns Nation