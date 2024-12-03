Fans React To Browns’ Monday Night Loss To Broncos

The Cleveland Browns went to Denver on Monday night, looking for their first winning streak of the 2024 NFL campaign.

The Browns also needed a victory to avoid a losing season.

Unfortunately for the Dawg Pound, Cleveland fell to the Broncos 41-32 in a wild game that witnessed quarterback Jameis Winston make history.

The conversation after this game will certainly center on Winston as he completed 34 of his 58 pass attempts for a Cleveland-record 497 passing yards and four touchdowns on the night.

His drawback was his interceptions.

On the night, Winston threw three of those, including two that were returned for defensive touchdowns against the Broncos.

Fans had a mixed reaction to Winston’s performance.

My dad just texted me and said: “He went down firing” – that’s why I want them to name him the starter next year. Even if Jameis doesn’t win, he never quits. As a kid from Northeast Ohio, I can respect his constant effort. #Browns — Jon Bozeka (@JonBozeka) December 3, 2024

Some fans had more realistic expectations of Winston.

X user David Kahoun revealed a common thread to many of the fans’ postgame reactions, preferring Winston to the now-injured former starter Deshaun Watson.

The reality is… Every #Browns fan would rather have Jameis throw for 4 TDs and 3 INTs, than see Watson player another snap for the Browns. pic.twitter.com/5dWH29dfgA — David Kahoun (@DavidKahoun24) December 3, 2024

Still, others – like X user Weeb33 – suggested that tonight’s performance was not enough for Winston to retain his starting role in the future.

“He will do all kinds of wild stuff to keep you in the game but when you need him late he turns the ball over,” the user wrote.

And thats why Winston cant be your starter. He will do all kinds of wild stuff to keep you in the game but when you need him late he turns the ball over. I know he beat the Ravens but he threw a pick to Kyle Hamilton that he dropped that shouldve lost it. #Browns — Weeb (@Weeb33) December 3, 2024

Not all fan reaction was about Winston, however; some fans vented their frustrations with the Browns’ organization, one that has produced a losing record in 22 of the 26 seasons since the franchise’s rebirth.

Think about that. #Browns have 22 losing seasons in the 26 seasons since they returned to the #NFL https://t.co/PgqZxMZmmN — Jon (@pronkville08) December 3, 2024

3rd losing season in the last 4yrs clinched….lets talk draft!#FireBerry #Browns — nedk (@NedKraguljac) December 3, 2024

Cleveland will play five more games in the 2024 NFL regular season, including Sunday’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

