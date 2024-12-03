Browns Nation

Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Fans React To Browns’ Monday Night Loss To Broncos

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 02: Michael Woods II #81 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a reception against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter in the game at Empower Field At Mile High on December 02, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.
(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns went to Denver on Monday night, looking for their first winning streak of the 2024 NFL campaign.

The Browns also needed a victory to avoid a losing season.

Unfortunately for the Dawg Pound, Cleveland fell to the Broncos 41-32 in a wild game that witnessed quarterback Jameis Winston make history.

The conversation after this game will certainly center on Winston as he completed 34 of his 58 pass attempts for a Cleveland-record 497 passing yards and four touchdowns on the night.

His drawback was his interceptions.

On the night, Winston threw three of those, including two that were returned for defensive touchdowns against the Broncos.

Fans had a mixed reaction to Winston’s performance.

Some fans had more realistic expectations of Winston.

X user David Kahoun revealed a common thread to many of the fans’ postgame reactions, preferring Winston to the now-injured former starter Deshaun Watson.

Still, others – like X user Weeb33 – suggested that tonight’s performance was not enough for Winston to retain his starting role in the future.

“He will do all kinds of wild stuff to keep you in the game but when you need him late he turns the ball over,” the user wrote.

Not all fan reaction was about Winston, however; some fans vented their frustrations with the Browns’ organization, one that has produced a losing record in 22 of the 26 seasons since the franchise’s rebirth.

 

Cleveland will play five more games in the 2024 NFL regular season, including Sunday’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

