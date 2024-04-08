David Njoku Posts Cryptic Message On Social Media

It took him a while, but David Njoku has established himself as one of the best players on the Cleveland Browns.

The star tight end is coming off the best season of his career, and he became a fan and locker room favorite for his leadership last season, even playing through injuries and suffering some serious burns.

That’s why some fans were worried after he shared a cryptic post on social media.

Njoku took to Twitter to share a gif of a lion, leaving some fans thinking he was dissatisfied or even wanting to go to the Detroit Lions.

At the end of the day, however, that’s just a tweet, and perhaps people shouldn’t read too much into that.

There’s no reason to think Njoku isn’t happy in Cleveland or wants to leave.

That was the case earlier in his career, but he admitted that he’s in a much better place with HC Kevin Stefanski now.

The Browns signed him to a four-year contract worth almost $58 million in 2023, so they clearly value him there.

He’s coming off drawing 123 targets and hauling in 81 catches for 882 receiving yards and six touchdowns, all career-bests.

Njoku has proved that he can be a consistent contributor to the offense, and hopefully, that tweet either has nothing to do with football, or he’s just referring to how hungry and eager he is to take the field again.

