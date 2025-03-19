Browns Being Linked To Intriguing Free Agent RB

The Cleveland Browns will most likely let Nick Chubb walk in free agency.

Even if Chubb comes back, they will most likely have to go after a rookie in the NFL Draft to build for the future, and it wouldn’t hurt to bring in another proven veteran as well.

With that in mind, Moe Moton of Bleacher Report claimed that the Browns could be interested in a former divisional rival: J.K. Dobbins:

“The Cleveland Browns could be the ideal scenario for Dobbins with Jerome Ford in their backfield. Ford isn’t a workhorse ball-carrier, but he’s hauled in 81 passes for 544 yards and five touchdowns over the last two seasons,” Moton said.

Dobbins will always come with some injury concerns.

He’s missed a lot of time throughout the course of his career, so that might make him a very affordable option for this team.

Despite the well-documented injury woes, he’s been very efficient when he’s been healthy.

He had a career year last season with the Los Angeles Chargers, running for a career-high 905 yards and nine touchdowns (4.6 yards per carry).

He also hauled in 32 passes for 153 yards, and he finished second in the 2024 NFL Comeback Player of the Year voting.

Dobbins has always been an efficient player and an elusive tackle-breaker.

Nevertheless, multiple injuries forced him to miss games between 2021 and 2023, and he missed four games last season as well.

The Browns will most likely select a running back by committee, and if that’s the case, it could certainly help Dobbins stay healthy and efficient.

He’s not the most efficient pass-catcher, and pairing him with a good pass-catching running back would also allow him to stay fresh and take fewer hits as a blocker.

