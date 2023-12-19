PFF Gives Browns Rookie Their Highest Grade In Week 15

The Cleveland Browns have suffered injuries to several key players in 2023.

Fortunately, backups and free agents have stepped in and somehow got the organization to nine wins.

One of those backups is rookie safety Ronnie Hickman.

With Grant Delpit, Juan Thornhill, and Rodney McLeod all absent on Sunday, Hickman got the nod and played like a veteran.

In fact, the first-year player from Ohio State University performed so well against the Chicago Bears that PFF gave Hickman a 90.6 grade (via PFF CLE Browns on Twitter).

Ronnie Hickman Jr.: highest-graded rookie in the NFL for week 15 – 90.6 📈 pic.twitter.com/j943CBVBLK — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) December 19, 2023

That represents PFF’s highest-graded rookie in the NFL for Week 15.

During the Browns’ 20-17 comeback win over the Bears, Hickman showed no hesitation and tallied five total tackles, including four solo stops.

Additionally, he made a key pass defense of a Justin Fields throw near the end of the first half that stopped the Bears from getting into field goal range.

The New Jersey native arrived in Cleveland this year as an undrafted free agent from OSU.

As good as he is on the gridiron, “Rocket” Hickman was a phenomenal lacrosse player in high school.

He was named a lacrosse All-American after his senior season and originally committed to Rutgers University to play the sport.

Hickman reconsidered and headed to OSU to play football.

After redshirting in 2019 and spending time on special teams in 2020, Rocket did well enough for the Buckeyes in 2021 and 2022 that he decided to skip his final season and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Although he wasn’t selected during the event, Hickman has been a valuable backup for Cleveland.

He has 12 total tackles and two passes defended in two starts this season.