Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / PFF Gives Browns Rookie Their Highest Grade In Week 15

PFF Gives Browns Rookie Their Highest Grade In Week 15

By

Cleveland Browns defender Ronnie Hickman Jr.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have suffered injuries to several key players in 2023.

Fortunately, backups and free agents have stepped in and somehow got the organization to nine wins.

One of those backups is rookie safety Ronnie Hickman.

With Grant Delpit, Juan Thornhill, and Rodney McLeod all absent on Sunday, Hickman got the nod and played like a veteran.

In fact, the first-year player from Ohio State University performed so well against the Chicago Bears that PFF gave Hickman a 90.6 grade (via PFF CLE Browns on Twitter).

That represents PFF’s highest-graded rookie in the NFL for Week 15.

During the Browns’ 20-17 comeback win over the Bears, Hickman showed no hesitation and tallied five total tackles, including four solo stops.

Additionally, he made a key pass defense of a Justin Fields throw near the end of the first half that stopped the Bears from getting into field goal range.

The New Jersey native arrived in Cleveland this year as an undrafted free agent from OSU.

As good as he is on the gridiron, “Rocket” Hickman was a phenomenal lacrosse player in high school.

He was named a lacrosse All-American after his senior season and originally committed to Rutgers University to play the sport.

Hickman reconsidered and headed to OSU to play football.

After redshirting in 2019 and spending time on special teams in 2020, Rocket did well enough for the Buckeyes in 2021 and 2022 that he decided to skip his final season and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Although he wasn’t selected during the event, Hickman has been a valuable backup for Cleveland.

He has 12 total tackles and two passes defended in two starts this season.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ben Donahue
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ben Donahue
Contributor at Browns Nation
Over 25 years of experience in sports including coach, athletic director, game day operations, media relations, football operations, and scout. Ben currently [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

NFL Reveals Playoff Scenarios For The Browns For Week 16

14 mins ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Numbers Show Browns Playmaker Has Been On A Tear In Last 2 Games

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defender Shelby Harris

Podcast Host Praises Notable Factor In Browns Latest Victories

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Browns Coach Makes Strong Declaration About Myles Garrett

7 hours ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

NFL Analyst Goes Wild Over David Njoku Moment With Browns Fan

8 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Browns Defender Notes Main Reason For Continued Success This Season

8 hours ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Analyst Credits One Browns Unit For Win Over Bears

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Browns Analyst Criticizes Officials Over Myles Garrett Missed Calls

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Browns Playoffs Chances Get Huge Boost After Bears Win

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Reporter Uses Kevin Stefanski As An Example For NFL Coaches

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Shares 'Definitive Argument' For Kevin Stefanski To Be COY

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

1 Stat Shows Joe Flacco Is Playing At An Elite Level For Browns

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Browns Players Break 10-Year Drought With Notable Performances

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: D'Anthony Bell #37 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass in the end zone during the fourth quarter to win the game over the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Studs & Duds From Browns' Win Over The Bears

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: An overall view of the stadium during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says Bears Shouldn't Be "Intimidated" By Browns Player

2 days ago

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Says 2 Key Browns Players Will Play Against Bears

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Notes 1 Game Will Be "Ultra Meaningful" For Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Fans Are Giving Myles Garrett Notable Pro Bowl Honor

3 days ago

browns locker room with helmets

Browns Announce 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Bears Game

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Myles Garrett Doubles Down On Comments Against NFL Referees

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Coach Says Injured Defender Has Taken On New Role

4 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Insider Says Browns Defender Is Looking For Second Opinion On Injury

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns Fans React To 'Finished' Claim About Deshaun Watson

4 days ago

Former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman

Former NFL Coach Makes 'Special' Claim About New Browns QB

4 days ago

NFL Reveals Playoff Scenarios For The Browns For Week 16

No more pages to load