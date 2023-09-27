David Njoku Shares His Expectations For Week 4

The Cleveland Browns have no shortage of options in the passing game right now.

And while that’s usually a good problem to have from a team standpoint, it might not be in the best interests of some of their players.

That’s the case with TE David Njoku, who hasn’t been able to make the impact he hoped for so far this season, at least as a pass-catcher.

The veteran has been targeted just 11 times in the first three games, hauling in 10 receptions for a grand total of 92 yards, and he’s also been held scoreless thus far.

That’s why he told Browns insider Fred Greetham that he hopes to finally break out when the Browns play against the Baltimore Ravens, although he did admit that winning the game is all that matters.

#Browns David Njoku is hoping for a breakout game, but is more concerned with a win. pic.twitter.com/0ETQlmlNbO — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) September 27, 2023

Njoku is a perennial physical mismatch and a big threat in the end zone, but he hasn’t been Deshaun Watson’s favorite target thus far.

His work as a blocker has been as good as per usual, though, and the team has looked solid offensively more often than not.

Getting past the Ravens will be crucial for the Browns’ postseason aspirations, especially after dropping that heartbreaking game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers two weeks ago.

The Browns have to face three divisional rivals in the first month of the season, but the schedule gets somewhat easier after.

That means Njoku should have plenty of chances to find the end zone and have that long-awaited breakout game, and his fantasy managers will most definitely appreciate it.