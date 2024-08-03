David Njoku Shares Simple Message About Week 1 Opponent

Perhaps it’s still fresh in Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku’s mind.

Conversely, Njoku may have heard whispers from folks associated with the Dallas Cowboys – the season-opening opponent for the Browns this year – that reminded him of how his beef with edge rusher Micah Parson first originated.

Either way, Njoku wanted to make sure everyone knew how he was feeling about the situation.

On Njoku’s official Twitter account, the Pro Bowl tight end doubled down on his feelings about facing the Cowboys as he shared a short clip with a simple message about the team’s Week 1 opponent.

In the clip, Sesame Street character Elmo appears to be shaking as the puppet stares straight at the camera.

When his social media followers questioned what that image stood for, Njoku used a follow-up Twitter post to confirm this was indeed pointed at the Cowboys.

“For the people to understand,” Njoku wrote, resharing a Browns’ Twitter post relaying how the tight end felt about Dallas being the team’s season-opening opponent.

For the people to understand https://t.co/otby0BvBOM — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) August 2, 2024

The Browns’ Twitter post of Elmo includes heavy-metal music as viewers see the puppet begin to shake from his anger.

Earlier this year, both Parsons and Njoku were at a Pro Bowl function together when the Cowboys defender made a comment about Cleveland that the Browns tight end took offense with.

Njoku explained his side of the beef in May, telling reporters who gathered for his charity softball press conference that he is extremely fond of the city of Cleveland and would not take any disrespect toward the community lightly.

