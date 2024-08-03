Analyst Gives Clear Answer About Browns Being Super Bowl Contenders

In the preseason, almost every NFL franchise believes the upcoming season could be their team’s year to make the playoffs or even a run to the Super Bowl.

Analyst Justin Cooper is not buying the hype just yet for the Cleveland Browns.

On “The Really Big Show” this week, Cooper made the distinction clear that while he likes the roster Cleveland has built, he was not ready to declare that the Browns are favorites or even contenders to make the final postseason game.

“But right now, I don’t know if you can sit there and say, ‘yeah, I’m penciling them in for a Super Bowl run’ in the near future until we actually see something of note from this particular squad,” Cooper said.

The #Browns are on the right track, but there is a difference between being on track and being a Super Bowl favorite. @ESPNCleveland @NickPaulus @KevanInSevan pic.twitter.com/fS6UNkBW6q — Coop (@JJCoop25) August 2, 2024

Cooper said he believes the Browns are on the right track in building a roster that could ultimately contend for a Super Bowl berth, but he made a distinction by comparing Cleveland to the Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers.

Those two franchises have made multiple Super Bowls over the past five years, showing sustained success across multiple seasons that the Browns have not achieved.

Cleveland is not on that level, Cooper argued, adding that the Browns had “the bones” – or pieces – to make a Super Bowl run at some point given their current trajectory.

The Browns’ hopes for a Super Bowl run this season rely on maintaining a healthy roster, especially at the quarterback position after watching Deshaun Watson’s 2023 season be derailed by a shoulder injury.

