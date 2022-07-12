Browns Nation

David Njoku Will Need To Earn His Contract This Season

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to taking on the Baltimore Ravens in the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 14, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

This past May, the Cleveland Browns gave tight end David Njoku a four-year contract extension.

With that deal comes the pressure to improve, as Njoku hasn’t outperformed his 2018 season.

His 2019 was hampered by a wrist injury that caused him to miss 10 games.

However, in his 2020 season, he showed no improvement as his numbers went down.

But even after a bad 2020 season, he showed some resurgence in 2021.

Now that he’s got this new deal, he’ll need to earn that contract this season.

 

Can Njoku Top His 2018 Season?

Njoku’s second season with the Browns in 2018 saw him end the season with 56 receptions for 639 yards and four touchdowns.

That season saw him doing his best in terms of those statistics and others as well.

But ever since his injury in 2019, his production hasn’t been the same.

However, 2021 had some glimpses of how his 2018 was, as his receiving yards average was 13.2 and he was back to four touchdowns for the season.

Not only will the Browns need this from him this season, but he needs it as he’s trying to prove he’s worth that contract.

And while his production hasn’t been as high as that 2018 season, his drops are decreasing.

But can he keep doing well with Deshaun Watson set to miss some games in 2022?

With the talent he has, he can do it no matter who is quarterback.

However, the more games he has with Watson, the better his chances are of making big plays.

But the Browns will also need Njoku in the running game, as that will become important while their starting QB is gone.

 

Can Njoku Be An Efficient Run Blocker For The Browns?

With two big name running backs in Cleveland, you can expect a healthy dose of that running game.

However, how much will Njoku be a part of that running game?

With how he’s improving as a run blocking tight end, it’s safe to say the Browns will feature him as a blocker often.

Getting outside blocks from him will help Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt this season as they lead the running game.

His improvement last season also helps with his PFF grade in that run blocking department.

So the future is bright for him going into 2022, giving the Browns a dual-threat receiver.

 

Could Njoku Be The Next Gronk?

One of the best tight ends of this generation is clearly Ron Gronkowski.

He’s the best dual-threat tight end to date and sets a standard as a clear top ten tight end of all time.

However, could the Browns tight end match his abilities?

Right now, the jury is out on that.

While he’s gifted and shows how good he is, he hasn’t hit the numbers that Gronk has in his career.

But it doesn’t mean things can’t turn around for him with a new quarterback in town.

With him showing he’s improving, he’s clearly taking steps in the right direction.

However, at the very least, he can show that he’s earning that new contract that he got this season.

