Kevin Stefanski Names Week 2 Starting QB

After a poor performance against the Dallas Cowboys to open the season, the Cleveland Browns are now turning their attention to their Week 2 opponents, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cleveland has multiple areas that need to be addressed following their Week 1 loss, but none seemed more obvious than the team’s inability to move the ball effectively against the Cowboys.

While the availability of multiple veteran starting tackles remains unanswered, head coach Kevin Stefanski was ready to answer one burning question most fans have as the team prepares for Jacksonville: who will be the starting quarterback?

Analyst Daniel Oyefusi shared that answer from Wednesday’s press conference on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – as Stefanski named Deshaun Watson as his starting quarterback.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson will start against the Jaguars on Sunday, HC Kevin Stefanski said. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 11, 2024

Watson had a forgettable performance in the Browns’ 2024 NFL regular season debut, his first competitive game in more than 10 months.

The 6-foot-4 quarterback last played in November as he was injured against the Baltimore Ravens during the game, and Watson underwent shoulder surgery in 2023 to repair his fractured glenoid.

Watson spent most of the offseason rehabbing his shoulder injury, and the athlete did not participate in any of the preseason contests this year.

At times, Watson looked lost on the field against the Cowboys.

He finished the game by completing 24 of his 45 passes for 169 yards and two interceptions.

Watson did throw one touchdown against Dallas to Jerry Jeudy after finding the wide receiver in the end zone during the third quarter.

The 28-year-old athlete also rushed the football five times for 39 yards in the season-opening loss.

