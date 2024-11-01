Dawand Jones Dressed Up As Former Cavs Star For Halloween

The Cleveland Browns are in a better place for Halloween than they were just a week prior, as new quarterback Jameis Winston came in and led the squad to an upset win over the Baltimore Ravens to move to 2-6 on the year and put an end to a brutal 5-game losing streak.

Winston did his part in making sure his teammates could have a happy Halloween, and his left tackle, Dawand Jones, showed up looking more like Dawand James on Thursday.

Jones shared a photo on Instagram of his Halloween costume where he was dressed as Cleveland Cavaliers legend LeBron James.

If you’re going to dress up as another athlete in Cleveland, LeBron is at the top of the list, and it’s also an easy transition for Jones, who is also 6’8″ but might have about 100 pounds on the current Los Angeles Lakers star.

Jones made his first start at left tackle on Sunday against the Ravens and did a great job replacing the injured Jedrick Wills Jr., who has been in and out of the lineup while working his way back from the devastating knee injury he suffered last season.

Deshaun Watson was being sacked left and right all season long, but the offensive line held up well for Winston against the Ravens, which was a big reason why the team scored more than 18 points for the first time all year.

Hopefully, this will be the start of Jones’ long and successful career in Cleveland, just like LeBron had.

