Friday, November 1, 2024
Josh Cribbs Suggests Cedric Tillman Can Become Top-Tier WR

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Cedric Tillman #19 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after receiving touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have been mocked by fans and analysts alike for their misses in the NFL drafts at the wide receiver position.

Certainly, Cleveland struggled at identifying top-tier players at the position, missing on picks like Anthony Schwartz and Antonio Callaway over the past decade.

Now, it looks like one of their most recent draft picks – 2023 third-round selection Cedric Tillman – has an opportunity to become one of the best athletes at the position.

Analyst and former player Josh Cribbs believes that with veteran quarterback Jameis Winston under center, Tillman has an opportunity to become a top receiving threat in the NFL (via X).

“He’s getting the rock like he is, the production like he is, he might work himself into a number one guy,” Cribbs said, adding, “(If) he keeps catching the football, the targets are going to be there.”

Cribbs said that Winston’s connection to Tillman is strong because both were backups, and the pair have worked together all season long in those roles.

Now, Winston can help elevate Tillman thanks to their connection, and Cribbs compared Winston’s influence to how basketball legend Michael Jordan helped boost the careers of players like Tony Kukoc.

Tillman has shown the capabilities in his first two games with star wide receiver Amari Cooper in the lineup.

The second-year receiver has been targeted 21 times in two games, catching 15 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

He’ll get another opportunity to showcase his abilities this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

