Browns Nation

Thursday, October 31, 2024
Dawand Jones Gets Honest About Playing His First Game At LT

Dawand Jones Gets Honest About Playing His First Game At LT

By
Leave a Comment
Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones
Dawand Jones (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have had a myriad of issues on their offensive line this season as most of the team’s preferred starters have been on the shelf at some point this season.

Cleveland has asked multiple linemen to play new roles this year with their makeshift lines, including moving guard Joel Bitonio to tackle at one point due to injuries for a contest.

The Browns did the same thing this past week, asking offensive lineman Dawand Jones to switch from the right tackle position to the left side of the line.

By all accounts, Jones had a solid game in his first NFL outing playing the position.

Analyst Camryn Justice shared a video on X as she caught up with Jone after Thursday’s practice.

The 6-foot-8, 374-pound lineman gave an honest answer about his first experience in the league at the position.

“It didn’t come natural,” Jones admitted, adding, “I haven’t played it in a long time. Adjusting to it was definitely tough.”

Jones has some experience playing the position, dating back to his days at Ohio State.

The second-year player relived some of those moments as he prepared for his first NFL game at the position, Jones explained to Justice.

“I went back and watched the film from college, just so I could know what it really felt like to play left and what it looks like for me, and it worked out well for me,” Jones said.

The Browns have been high on Jones, and he’s earned the nickname “Big Thanos” from his short time in the NFL.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

