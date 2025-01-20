Dawand Jones Has An Honest Admission About Mike Vrabel

The Cleveland Browns need Dawand Jones to step up in 2025.

The young left tackle looked promising when he was finally on the field, but a season-ending injury sent him right back to the bench.

Nonetheless, the season wasn’t a waste of time for him.

If anything, he got a chance to learn a lot from a great football mind.

In a recent interview with the team, the Ohio State product talked about the bond he developed with fellow Buckeye Mike Vrabel.

Jones raved about how Vrabel, who was a consultant with the Browns last season, reached out to him while he was hurt.

Per Jones, Vrabel asked him questions and encouraged him about his future on the gridiron and in life.

It’s always important for young players to have some perspective.

Learning and listening from someone who’s been there and done that can take someone a long way.

Jones is supposed to be the Browns’ starting left tackle of the future.

It’s never easy to get back to full strength after a major injury.

But with a new offensive line coach in place, a new quarterback, and most likely a new offense in 2025, Jones will be asked to take a major leap forward.

At least he knows he can always reach out to Coach Vrabel for advice.

NEXT:

Browns Insider Reveals Big Concern About 1 Position Group In 2025