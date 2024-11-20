Dawand Jones Sends Message To Fans After Surgery

The Cleveland Browns’ offensive line took another hit as head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Monday that left tackle Dawand Jones will require season-ending surgery for a broken left fibula.

The injury occurred during Sunday’s 35-14 defeat to the Saints, adding to Jones’ recent string of setbacks.

The young tackle was just finding his rhythm after December’s right MCL surgery when teammate Wyatt Teller accidentally rolled onto his ankle.

Despite the setback, Jones maintained his characteristic optimism.

Taking to Instagram, he shared encouraging news about his procedure. “Surgery went well, shoutout to Voos,” Jones wrote in a story captured by Cleveland reporter Mary Kay Cabot.

He further expressed gratitude for the support, adding “Thank you everybody for your text messages, prayers, and uplifting comments.”

The post concluded with a playful nod to his many nicknames: “Thanos, Dawand, Valdez, Big Diesel, Wando, Wann whatever y’all call me I’ll be back.”

The injury interrupts what was becoming an important evaluation period for Jones, the Browns’ 2023 fourth-round selection from Ohio State.

He stepped into the left tackle role on October 27 against the Ravens when Jedrick Wills Jr. sat out with a hyperextended knee.

His performance impressed enough that Stefanski kept him in the position the following week against the Chargers, even after Wills returned to full health.

Jones’ promising run at left tackle came to an abrupt end just before halftime against the Saints, as he was carted off the field visibly emotional.

The Browns had been eyeing him as their potential future blindside protector, but will now need to wait 2-3 months for his recovery.

In response, Cleveland moved quickly to shore up their offensive line depth, signing Geron Christian from the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad to their 53-man roster.

