Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, March 28, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Dawand Jones Shows Support At Basketball Game

Dawand Jones Shows Support At Basketball Game

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones
Dawand Jones (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are the most popular team in town, but that doesn’t mean they’re the only one.

With football season over, some Browns players have been quite active in other endeavors.

That includes second-year OT Dawand Jones, who was recently spotted showing support for the Cleveland Charge, the Cavaliers’ G-League affiliate (via Cleveland Charge on Twitter).

This isn’t much of a surprise, as Jones is a diehard basketball fan and used to hoop himself.

He has always been a big guy, and he made a big impact on the hardwood when he attended Ben Davis High School, leading his team to a Class 4A state finals appearance back in 2019.

Then, following an impressive career at Ohio State, the Browns took him in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Ironically, his passion for basketball, along with some concerns about his work ethic, made him slip significantly in the draft, which is what led him to Cleveland in the fourth round despite being projected as a first-round talent for years.

He admitted that his dream was actually to play in the NBA, not in the NFL, which made executives question his love and feel for the game.

That ended up being a blessing in disguise for Kevin Stefanski’s team.

Even so, he did a solid job in his rookie campaign, taking over as the starting right tackle in Week 2 and starting nine of the next 11 games before his season was cut short with an injury.

He’s expected to have a major role in the offensive line going forward.

NEXT:  Browns Defender Jokingly Calls Out Patrick Queen Over Steelers Signing
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More Cleveland Browns News

Pittsburgh Steelers LB Patrick Queen

Browns Defender Jokingly Calls Out Patrick Queen Over Steelers Signing

2 hours ago

Former Tennessee QB Joe Milton

Browns Will Reportedly Meet With Intriguing QB Prospect

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit

Grant Delpit Making A Notable Change For Next Season

2 hours ago

Former Cleveland Browns returner Josh Cribbs

Josh Cribbs Wonders How He'd Fare With New Kickoff Rules

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Trading Top CB During The Draft Mentioned As Possibility For Browns

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Former NFL Player Explains Why Browns Are 'Under The Radar'

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns safety Rodney McLeod

Rodney McLeod Speaks On Embracing New Role On Browns

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Reportedly Finalists to Play International Game Next Year

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Andrew Berry Shares Notable Update On Nick Chubb's Recovery

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Kevin Stefanski Details First Meeting Between Deshaun Watson, Ken Dorsey

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Says Browns Could Sign Former First-Round LB

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Explains What Mike Vrabel Brings To The Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Reacts To Potential International Game This Fall

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns Coaching and Personnel Consultant Mike Vrabel

Kevin Stefanski Gets Honest On the Process To Hire Mike Vrabel

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Kevin Stefanski Makes Clear Statement About New Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns Open Up On Why Joe Flacco Didn't Return This Offseason

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Shares His Thoughts On Trade Deadline Proposal

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Browns Share Updates On Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb's Recoveries

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York

Insider Explains Why Browns Re-Signed Cade York

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Insider Offers Telling Update On Deshaun Watson’s Rehab

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

Fans Show Support To Notable Browns Defensive Duo

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York

Fans React To Latest Browns Signing

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York

Browns Are Bringing Back Notable Kicker

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York

Analyst Notes Important Detail In Cade York's New Deal With Browns

4 days ago

Browns Nation