Dawand Jones Shows Support At Basketball Game

The Cleveland Browns are the most popular team in town, but that doesn’t mean they’re the only one.

With football season over, some Browns players have been quite active in other endeavors.

That includes second-year OT Dawand Jones, who was recently spotted showing support for the Cleveland Charge, the Cavaliers’ G-League affiliate (via Cleveland Charge on Twitter).

This isn’t much of a surprise, as Jones is a diehard basketball fan and used to hoop himself.

He has always been a big guy, and he made a big impact on the hardwood when he attended Ben Davis High School, leading his team to a Class 4A state finals appearance back in 2019.

Then, following an impressive career at Ohio State, the Browns took him in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Ironically, his passion for basketball, along with some concerns about his work ethic, made him slip significantly in the draft, which is what led him to Cleveland in the fourth round despite being projected as a first-round talent for years.

He admitted that his dream was actually to play in the NBA, not in the NFL, which made executives question his love and feel for the game.

That ended up being a blessing in disguise for Kevin Stefanski’s team.

Even so, he did a solid job in his rookie campaign, taking over as the starting right tackle in Week 2 and starting nine of the next 11 games before his season was cut short with an injury.

He’s expected to have a major role in the offensive line going forward.

