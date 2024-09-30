Dawand Jones Takes Responsibility For Mistake That Potentially Cost Browns A Touchdown

The Cleveland Browns had several missed opportunities in the team’s 20-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

One of those misses resulted in an on-field display of emotions from quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Jameis Winston.

In the second quarter, the Browns were on the Raiders’ 40-yard line facing a third-down-and-nine situation with 1:34 remaining in the half.

When Watson dropped back to pass, defensive end Tyree Wilson blew past offensive tackle Dawand Jones and disrupted Watson’s pass, forcing him to throw a deep pass toward wide receiver Amari Cooper early.

The pass fell harmlessly to the ground near the goal line as Cooper and Watson were unable to connect on the deep route.

Watson immediately had words with Jones, and Winston later joined the conversation when the Browns exited the field to punt the football.

After the game, analyst Daniel Oyefusi shared Jones’ comments on X as he took accountability for the blown assignment that the tackle felt cost his team a touchdown.

“That’s just a mental error we can’t have that,” Jones explained.

Browns RT Dawand Jones took accountability for the blown block postgame. Said it would have been a TD if not for mistake. “That’s just a mental error we can't have that,” said Jones, who added that he didn’t have a problem with the way Winston and Deshaun Watson responded. https://t.co/wBCyoBjFtA — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 30, 2024

Jones also had no issue with the conversations he had with Winston and Watson, telling reporters after the game that he had no problem with their reactions to his missed assignment.

The 6-foot-8 tackle was among four athletes playing in place of numerous starters on the offensive line as tackles Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin, as well as offensive guard Wyatt Teller, were inactive on Sunday.

During the game, center Ethan Pocic was also injured and missed a significant portion of the contest, forcing backup Nick Harris to play in his place.

