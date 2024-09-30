Analyst Reveals His Thoughts About Deshaun Watson’s Performance

The Cleveland Browns opened their contest against the Las Vegas Raiders by methodically moving the football down the field, earning 87 yards on 21 plays to take a 10-0 lead over the home team.

That was the last time Cleveland’s offense would score in the contest.

The Raiders scored 20 unanswered points, and a desperation fourth-down-and-three play from the Raiders’ nine-yard line resulted in quarterback Deshaun Watson being sacked for the third time as Cleveland lost the contest 20-16.

While Watson has commanded the majority of the negative attention heading into this contest for his play, the quarterback was praised by multiple analysts following the contest.

That included BigPlay analyst Ryan Tyler.

The analyst shared his thoughts on X following the contest, praising Watson for a better performance in Week 4.

“Last week I was begging Deshaun Watson to take what the defense was giving him,” Tyler wrote, adding, “He did that this week and had a good game. Respect.”

Indeed, Watson was responsible for over 200 yards of offense on Sunday, completing 75 percent of his passes for 176 yards and one touchdown while rushing eight times for 32 yards.

Watson’s lone interception hit wide receiver Amari Cooper’s numbers, bouncing off his chest and into the waiting arms of Las Vegas safety Tre’von Moehrig.

For his part, Watson backed his teammates after the loss in comments 92.3 The Fan shared on X.

“I’m going to need them, so I can’t just shut them out,” Watson said, adding, “I believe in all of my guys, all of my teammates.”

Cleveland will have a chance to get their second win of the season when the team faces the Washington Commanders in Week 5.

