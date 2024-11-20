NFL Could Flex Browns, Bengals Out Of Thursday Night Football

The Cleveland Browns haven’t had the season they hoped they’d have.

To say that this has been a disappointing campaign would be an understatement.

They went from making the playoffs last season to being way outside the playoff picture by the midpoint of the campaign, and it doesn’t seem like they’ll be able to turn things around.

That’s why some fans thought the league wouldn’t hesitate to flex them out of their remaining primetime games.

As Jay Morrison of Bengals Talk pointed out, tomorrow, November 21st, is the deadline for the league to decide whether to flex the Thursday night matchup between the Browns and Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16.

Tomorrow is the deadline for the NFL to decide whether to flex Bengals-Browns out of Thursday Night Football in Week 16. — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) November 20, 2024

Perhaps the league still believes the Bengals will be in playoff contention by then, and having a divisional matchup between them and a team that would love to play spoiler is an appealing prospect.

The Browns have starred in some ugly-looking games this season, so it’s hard to argue that they should be on primetime again.

They will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night in a game that could get pretty ugly.

For years, the fans have complained about the Thursday Night Football schedule, which has resulted in some disappointing matchups between non-contending sides.

The Browns likely won’t be in the mix for a playoff spot by Week 16, and if the Bengals continue their latest trend, chances are they won’t have an opportunity to make the playoffs when we get there either.

