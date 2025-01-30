Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, January 30, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Deion Sanders Fuels Speculation On Browns Related Social Media Post

Deion Sanders Fuels Speculation On Browns Related Social Media Post

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Deion Sanders Fuels Speculation On Browns Related Social Media Post
(Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

 

The landscape of NFL quarterbacks tells a clear story – elite talent under center is the key to success.

Just look at the Kansas City Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes, the Buffalo Bills with Josh Allen, and the Baltimore Ravens with Lamar Jackson.

As teams eye the 2025 NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders is emerging as a potential franchise-changing prospect.

His impressive two-year stint at Colorado, where he shattered records and guided the Buffaloes to a memorable nine-win season in 2024, has caught everyone’s attention.

But there’s indeed a twist – his father, NFL legend Deion Sanders, who’s also his coach, will likely play a crucial role in his son’s NFL destination.

When it comes to the Cleveland Browns, analysts have long speculated that Deion Sanders would steer his son away from Cleveland, given the team’s historical struggles with quarterbacks.

However, recent developments suggest a different story might be unfolding.

Following Shedeur’s meeting with the Browns at the East-West Shrine Bowl, Cleveland Browns General Manager Andrew Berry confidently addressed these concerns, stating he didn’t anticipate any resistance from Deion if they pursued Shedeur.

Things got more interesting on Thursday when Deion Sanders himself liked an Instagram post from @NFLClevelandBrowns fan site.

The post referenced Berry’s comments about Deion being open to Cleveland selecting Shedeur with the second overall pick.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mikey | NFLCB (@nflclevelandbrowns)

Notably, the Browns’ approach during the Shrine Bowl caught attention, they didn’t ask Shedeur to sit out practices, and he impressed teams with his “IQ and sense of humor.”

This particular detail may have resonated with Deion Sanders, suggesting a potential alignment between the Browns’ future quarterback needs and the Sanders family’s aspirations.

If these signs are any indication, the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation could take an exciting turn if they’re seriously considering Shedeur as their future signal-caller.

NEXT:  Former Browns OC Ken Dorsey Might Land A New Job
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation