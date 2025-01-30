Deion Sanders Fuels Speculation On Browns Related Social Media Post

The landscape of NFL quarterbacks tells a clear story – elite talent under center is the key to success.

Just look at the Kansas City Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes, the Buffalo Bills with Josh Allen, and the Baltimore Ravens with Lamar Jackson.

As teams eye the 2025 NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders is emerging as a potential franchise-changing prospect.

His impressive two-year stint at Colorado, where he shattered records and guided the Buffaloes to a memorable nine-win season in 2024, has caught everyone’s attention.

But there’s indeed a twist – his father, NFL legend Deion Sanders, who’s also his coach, will likely play a crucial role in his son’s NFL destination.

When it comes to the Cleveland Browns, analysts have long speculated that Deion Sanders would steer his son away from Cleveland, given the team’s historical struggles with quarterbacks.

However, recent developments suggest a different story might be unfolding.

Following Shedeur’s meeting with the Browns at the East-West Shrine Bowl, Cleveland Browns General Manager Andrew Berry confidently addressed these concerns, stating he didn’t anticipate any resistance from Deion if they pursued Shedeur.

Things got more interesting on Thursday when Deion Sanders himself liked an Instagram post from @NFLClevelandBrowns fan site.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Deion Sanders liked a post suggesting that he would be okay with the #Browns drafting Shedeur Sanders, via @nflcb_ There were some rumors that Deion wouldn’t want his son to be drafted to certain teams, with Cleveland being mentioned. pic.twitter.com/iJ1h38KzlL — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) January 30, 2025

The post referenced Berry’s comments about Deion being open to Cleveland selecting Shedeur with the second overall pick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikey | NFLCB (@nflclevelandbrowns)

Notably, the Browns’ approach during the Shrine Bowl caught attention, they didn’t ask Shedeur to sit out practices, and he impressed teams with his “IQ and sense of humor.”

This particular detail may have resonated with Deion Sanders, suggesting a potential alignment between the Browns’ future quarterback needs and the Sanders family’s aspirations.

If these signs are any indication, the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation could take an exciting turn if they’re seriously considering Shedeur as their future signal-caller.

