Former Browns OC Ken Dorsey Might Land A New Job

The Cleveland Browns are diving deep into offseason mode, with their scouting teams hitting both the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl in search of fresh talent.

While the team’s biggest headline remains Deshaun Watson’s likely season-long absence, another significant shift came with their coaching staff shake-up: firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and bringing in Tommy Rees.

The move didn’t shock many, as fans had been skeptical of Dorsey’s hire from the start, given his underwhelming tenure in Buffalo.

Yet despite being shown the door twice in rapid succession, Dorsey might already have another NFL opportunity on the horizon.

According to ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, this new opportunity could be as the new offensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys.

“#Cowboys are considering former #Browns OC Ken Dorsey for their offensive coordinator position, per source. Interview to be determined but logistics being discussed.”

Dorsey’s stint with the Browns was anything but smooth sailing.

The offense struggled mightily, averaging a league-worst 15.2 points per game amid a carousel of quarterbacks and the devastating loss of Nick Chubb to injury.

Even when Dorsey took over play-calling duties mid-season, the offensive woes persisted.

This dismissal follows his previous firing in Buffalo, where he was let go midway through the 2023 season after the Josh Allen-led offense failed to meet expectations.

The Dallas Cowboys’ offseason has raised plenty of eyebrows already.

From moving on from Mike McCarthy before ultimately settling on Brian Schottenheimer, the team’s decisions have left fans scratching their heads.

Adding Dorsey to the mix would follow this pattern of puzzling moves, and even if Schottenheimer retains play-calling responsibilities, bringing Dorsey aboard likely won’t quiet the growing chorus of critics.

