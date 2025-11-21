Deion Sanders Gets Candid About Shedeur Sanders’ First Start

Many Cleveland Browns fans finally got their wish when Shedeur Sanders made his NFL debut, taking over after Dillon Gabriel was injured and playing the second half in a Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The results left a lot to be desired, as Sanders completed just four of his 16 passes for 47 yards and an interception as the Browns went scoreless.

With Gabriel still in concussion protocol, Sanders will make his first NFL start in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Excitement levels are high, and Shedeur’s well-known father recently got candid about his son’s first start.

Unsurprisingly, Deion Sanders has full confidence and is proud of how the rookie has been conducting himself.

“I think he’s going to do well. There is a lot going on on that offense and I pray to God they get it right. He didn’t have his head down. He’s always positive. He’s never negative,” Deion Sanders said.

🔥 Shedeur's First Game & Raiders. Coach Prime Opens Up 💛 "I think he's going to do well. There is a lot going on on that offense and I pray to God they get it right. He didn't have his head down. He's always positive. He's never negative" https://t.co/BjZmD8Gtqt pic.twitter.com/o21bvm4dzT — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) November 20, 2025

Sanders Gets A Fresh Chance Against A Favorable Raiders Matchup

Shedeur Sanders looked dejected on the sideline after coming up short in the final drive, but he was all smiles during his postgame media session, when he said that he didn’t play well and was looking forward to getting to work and figuring out ways to improve. For someone who didn’t have any practice reps with the first-team offense, time with the starters will be invaluable.

The Raiders just got shredded through the air by the Dallas Cowboys and it could be a better matchup for the Browns’ offense. Even though Shedeur Sanders didn’t have a strong debut, he showed a desire to push the ball down the field, which is something Gabriel struggled with.

That’s certainly something offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will want to put into the game plan. Perhaps the Browns can hit some big plays and perhaps create a legitimate quarterback controversy.

NEXT:

Analyst Says This Season Is A 'Success' For Browns