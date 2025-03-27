Deion Sanders Gets Honest About Shedeur Potentially Joining Browns

The Cleveland Browns are trying to find their new franchise quarterback.

Some reports state that they’re in the mix to trade up with the Tennessee Titans to get Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick.

However, the Titans reportedly love Ward, so even though they’re open to trading him, it would likely take a king’s ransom to get a deal done.

That’s why Shedeur Sanders might be their go-to guy here.

Unfortunately, there were multiple rumors about Deion Sanders not wanting his son to play in Cleveland.

With that in mind, he made it loud and clear that he’s not going to interfere with anything.

Talking to Skip Bayless, the Dallas Cowboys legend claimed that he knows where Sanders wants to play, adding that he didn’t mind whether the Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, or New Orleans Saints took him (via ESPN Cleveland).

“I know where his heart is, I know where he wants to go,” Sanders said.

"I know where his heart is, I know where he wants to go," – Deion Sanders on Shedeur's draft options. Deion says he's ok with Shedeur going to the Browns, Giants, Titans, Raiders or Saints.

At the end of the day, whatever Deion Sanders feels or thinks shouldn’t be a factor here.

His son is his own man, and if he wants to be an NFL player, he’s going to have to earn his stripes, just like everybody else.

He hasn’t accomplished anything as a pro, so he shouldn’t get to handpick his destination.

The Browns will host him for a private workout after his Pro Day, and we might know more about their plans for the NFL Draft by then.

