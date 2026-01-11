Deion Sanders Gets Honest About Shedeur’s First Year In NFL

The Cleveland Browns took a big chance when they drafted Shedeur Sanders. At pick No. 144, the value was too great to pass up.

Sanders did and said all the right things for the most part and has made a strong impression on the local community.

But when he finally got on the field, he had a mix of high and low moments, but he handled them well as a professional.

That’s why, when asked about his son’s first season in the pros, his father, Deion Sanders, had nothing but praise for him.

He lauded his son for dealing with all of the things that happened behind closed doors:

“I’m proud of him because a lot of things happened behind the curtain. He’s come so far spiritually. Just giving hope to people. He is a role model for people that have been ostracized,” Sanders said.

🔥 Shedeur & Browns. Coach Prime Opens Up. A Proud Father 💛 "I'm proud of him because a lot of things happened behind the curtain. He's come so far spiritually. Just giving hope to people. He is a role model for people that have been ostracized" 📽️ @theepregameshow https://t.co/9dBaGUSqzA pic.twitter.com/w1x35Eb8c7 — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) January 9, 2026

Sanders struggled this past season, but that doesn’t mean he’s never going to be a good player. He wouldn’t be the first rookie quarterback who needed to get more reps and experience under his belt to figure things out. But as things stand now, he’s not a feasible or logical option at quarterback.

Sanders isn’t to blame for most of the things that happened around him. He’s a hard-working player who clearly wants to be great, and there’s nothing wrong with being confident.

But at the end of the day, optics matter, and the new coaching staff may decide to go in an entirely different direction.

