Josh Cribbs Has A Strong Belief About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns entered the season looking for a franchise quarterback. They will play their final game of the campaign on Sunday, and that’s still the case.

Some believe that the quarterback of the future isn’t on the roster. Others want to make a case for Shedeur Sanders.

Notably, that’s the case with Josh Cribbs.

Talking on his “The Top Dawgs” show, the Browns legend argued that even though he still has a lot of work to do, Sanders has already done enough to be QB1 in Cleveland.

“Shedeur has done enough to be QB1, it wasn’t much, but he’s the best QB on the roster,” Cribbs said.

Sanders does have the physical traits that Gabriel lacks. And while the sample size has been nearly equal for both struggling rookies, Sanders has looked better.

Whether that should be enough for the team to go all-in on him is a different question. Him being the best of the bunch doesn’t necessarily mean he’s a franchise quarterback.

Of course, the Browns’ safest bet would be that he is. That would allow them to use their draft capital to address the other needs of the offense, which are as pressing and important as the quarterback position.

Still, the numbers and the tape may not show what Cribbs said about Sanders’ game and potential.

