Deion Sanders’ Old Comments About Browns’ QB Coach Are Going Viral

The Cleveland Browns have a new quarterbacks coach.

They recently promoted offensive assistant Bill Musgrave to the position.

On the surface, it seems like a natural transition, as he was already a part of the organization and the coaching staff.

However, it might mean even more.

As shown in an older video clip, Deion Sanders has nothing but the utmost respect for Musgrave.

An interview shows Sanders discussing how watching Musgrave play in Super Bowl XXIX while with the 49ers was his favorite Super Bowl memory.

He praised Musgrave for always getting them ready and working hard with the scout team, adding that he never got to play because they had Steve Young.

So, when they went up big against the then-San Diego Chargers in the Super Bowl, he urged the coach to finally give Musgrave a chance to play.

"Billy got to play" 😩🥹 @CShortsIII he got to play bro.. he threw a pass and all lol Shedeur to the #Browns lol #Ultimate216 show 10:15am – LIVE pic.twitter.com/uBqSMvLJIo — Earl Da Pearl (@EarldaPearl216) January 30, 2025

Musgrave threw one pass and completed it for six yards in the Super Bowl win.

The Browns have the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and with it, they might have a chance to draft Shedeur Sanders.

GM Andrew Berry recently shut down all doubt about whether Deion would allow his son to play with the Browns.

Maybe, even if Deion or Shedeur are not fully convinced about coming to Cleveland, the Browns can get Bill Musgrave to give Deion a call and talk to him about it.

