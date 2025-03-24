Deion Sanders Reveals His Team Preference For Shedeur

The NFL Draft rumor mill is churning, and all eyes are on a potential quarterback revolution that could reshape team fortunes.

With speculation running wild, one name has everyone talking: Shedeur Sanders, the dynamic quarterback whose draft destiny is about to unfold.

The Colorado quarterback’s future hangs in a delicate balance, with his legendary father, Deion Sanders, making waves about his preferred landing spot.

Despite early rumors linking Shedeur to various teams, Coach Prime has narrowed down his son’s potential draft destination to three specific franchises: the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants.

In a moment captured by ESPN Cleveland, Deion Sanders made his preference crystal clear:

“We are hoping for New York,” he stated when asked about his draft preference for Shedeur.

"We are hoping for New York," – Deion Sanders when asked where he wants Shedeur Sanders to get drafted. Thoughts? (h/t @MarshallGreen_) pic.twitter.com/WfgnAAIqlN — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 24, 2025

The Browns find themselves in an intriguing position with the No. 2 draft pick, holding a significant strategic leverage.

Talents like Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter provide robust options, giving the team flexibility in their draft approach.

The Browns could potentially leverage their draft position to create a high-stakes negotiation with the Giants.

By signaling their own interest in Sanders, they might pressure New York into a trade deal that benefits Cleveland’s long-term roster strategy.

Trading down from their No. 2 position could be a game-changing move, providing valuable draft capital to address multiple roster needs.

The team could use this opportunity to strengthen critical areas like their offensive line or secondary.

Alternatively, they might explore bringing in a quarterback through free agency or trade to stabilize their offensive lineup.

The next few weeks promise to be a rollercoaster of draft speculation, with Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns at the center of the NFL’s most anticipated storyline.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Which Browns Executives Attended Cam Ward's Pro Day