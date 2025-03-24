Browns Nation

Monday, March 24, 2025
Insider Reveals Which Browns Executives Attended Cam Ward’s Pro Day

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

 

After weeks and weeks of speculation, it’s starting to look like a formality that Miami’s Cam Ward is going to be the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to the Tennessee Titans, who have a clear need at quarterback.

Another team in dire need of a quarterback is the Cleveland Browns, who are likely still hoping that the Titans pass on Ward, and just in case they do, Tony Grossi recently revealed which Browns executives attended Ward’s Pro Day.

“Per source, only Browns on credential list at Cam Ward pro day are Glenn Cook, asst GM, & Chris Buford, national scout.”

The Titans sent everybody to the Pro Day, including Team President Burke Nihill, President of Football Operations Chad Brinker, General Manager Mike Borgonzi, Assistant General Manager Dave Ziegler, Vice President/Football Advisor Reggie McKenzie, Head Coach Brian Callahan and Offensive Coordinator Nick Holz.

Reports also said that the Titans took Ward to dinner, so hopefully, the Browns saw somebody else they liked at Miami’s Pro Day because their chance at getting Ward looks like it is dwindling by the day.

Cleveland’s messy quarterback situation is well-documented and it’s entirely possible that the Browns select a quarterback in April’s draft, whether that’s with the second overall pick or one of their nine other picks in later rounds.

