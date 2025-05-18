Deion Sanders Sends Clear Message About Shedeur’s Draft Slide

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2025 NFL Draft with a clear need at the quarterback position, making them a popular landing spot for Colorado star Shedeur Sanders.

Armed with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, there were rumors for months that the Browns could use the pick on Sanders, though that talk cooled as the draft got nearer.

Cleveland wound up trading down from No. 2 to No. 5, but they took Mason Graham instead of Sanders.

The prevailing thought was that the Browns would spend one of their Day 2 picks on Sanders, but they went in other directions and left the signal caller on the board.

Cleveland eventually took Sanders, though it came at pick No. 144.

Deion Sanders had been talking his son up throughout the predraft process and had a positive response to Shedeur’s slide via Grant Puskar.

“Thank you JESUS! ‘We can take whatever hand we’re dealt. We always have and always will,” Deion posted.

Deion Sanders just now on IG: pic.twitter.com/ELih9KLUAG — Grant Puskar (@grant_puskar_) May 17, 2025

Deion seems to believe that he and his family can withstand whatever they’re handed and in this case it looks like they’re taking Shedeur’s slide in stride.

There’s no question that Shedeur is more talented than his draft spot suggests, but teams reportedly had concerns over his frame and interviews.

However, the Browns took the gamble on him anyway and it could pay off in a huge way as he’s a worthy prospect to have developing behind the scenes.

It remains to be seen how Shedeur’s rookie season goes, but there’s optimism that he may have landed in the perfect place for his NFL career.

