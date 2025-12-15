Deion Sanders Sends Message After Browns Loss On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns suffered a 31-3 blowout loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, in a performance that rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders would likely want to forget. Sanders went 18-of-35 for 177 yards and threw three interceptions in a game that was a disaster for the Browns from start to finish.

After the game, Sanders acknowledged there were many throws he would love to have back, while also giving credit to the opposing defensive coordinator for an effective game plan against him.

There will not be much to like in the film room this week, but Sanders will need to correct his mistakes as the team prepares to face the Buffalo Bills next Sunday.

He got some encouragement from a familiar voice following his tough outing on Sunday.

Following the game, Shedeur’s father, Deion Sanders, sent a message that learning is all part of the journey.

“Well it didn’t come out like we wanted it to but we’re thankful that the OutCome taught us things that will ultimately bless us on our journey,” Sanders wrote.

A message from Coach Prime following the Browns loss today… pic.twitter.com/EqsHjL8cKa — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) December 15, 2025

While much of the criticism has focused on Sanders’ performance on Sunday, perhaps the real evaluation should be aimed at those responsible for the team’s overall product on the field. The game was nearly unwatchable. The same mistakes we’ve seen week after week continued, with no clear signs of improvement.

In fact, it feels as though the team is regressing. The Browns faced numerous issues, including communication breakdowns, too many players on the field at times, and general confusion between players and coaches.

This is a pattern we have seen far too often.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett Delivers Powerful Message After Sunday's Loss To Bears