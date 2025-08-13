Deion Sanders Sends Strong Message To His Son Shedeur

The Cleveland Browns rolled the dice on Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round.

Getting him so late in the NFL Draft was hard to envision, and the value and upside were most definitely there.

However, Sanders came with more than positive traits.

There was a lot of talk about Deion Sanders’ presence and how it could be a negative factor surrounding his son.

The NFL legend, however, won’t stop being there and supporting his son along the way.

With that in mind, Coach Prime shared another heartfelt message for his son:

“Son, I love you. We’ve been on this journey boy. All these people that are here, they think they know but they don’t. We’ve got the Lord on our side, son. Look at all this. He presented this opportunity to you and no-one else. So I want you to go out there and make them remember your last name. Take your time, hold the ball, get rid of it. Completions, we want completions. Enough completions we gonna run out of field. But mostly, I just want you to do you. Do your thing. Just because you’re on a different stage, doesn’t mean it won’t be the same thing. You know who you are, you’ve been doing this for so long,” Deion Sanders said.

Deion Sanders is one of the most beloved and respected former athletes out there, but he may not be the type of person NFL teams want to have around.

He’s outspoken, tells it as it is, and he’s always going to stand up for his son, even if that means calling out his team, his coach, or anybody who may stand in Shedeur’s way to the top.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but when you have that type of platform, the most powerful men in the world don’t always appreciate that type of attention.

At the end of the day, all teams want is to win, and if he had been an elite prospect or a ‘can’t-miss’ type of talent, they would’ve gladly looked the other way and taken him anyway, just like they’ve done so many times in the past.

