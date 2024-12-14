Chiefs Will Be Missing Key Player Against Browns On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns have a prime opportunity.

They will host the defending back-to-back Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, in an attempt to hand them their second loss of the season.

Needless to say, that will be easier said than done.

They’re a well-coached team that always finds ways to win.

Nevertheless, the Browns will have a big edge at the line of scrimmage.

According to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Chiefs won’t have veteran left tackle D.J. Humphries available for this game.

Left tackle D.J. Humphries, who took over as the Chiefs' starting left tackle for the first time last week after coming back from an ACL injury one year ago, now has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Browns due to a hamstring injury.

Humphries, who joined the team late in November and had recently taken the starting LT duties, will be out with a hamstring injury.

Notably, this isn’t particularly a surprise, as he was listed as doubtful leading to this game.

That means that Andy Reid will have to revert to his former tandem of Kingsley Suamataia and Wanya Morris, both of which have struggled for most of the season.

That paves the way for Myles Garrett to have a big performance.

The Chiefs have struggled with blindside protection all year long.

That has been their perennial Achilles heel during the Patrick Mahomes era, and it doesn’t bode well against the Browns’ pass rush.

Jim Schwartz’s defense has usually been much better at home than on the road.

So, as much as the Browns don’t have anything at stake at this point in the season, they might still want to make a statement by taking down the team no one seems to be able to beat.

