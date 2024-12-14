Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, December 14, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Chiefs Will Be Missing Key Player Against Browns On Sunday

Chiefs Will Be Missing Key Player Against Browns On Sunday

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 12: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs in action during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missour
(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a prime opportunity.

They will host the defending back-to-back Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, in an attempt to hand them their second loss of the season.

Needless to say, that will be easier said than done.

They’re a well-coached team that always finds ways to win.

Nevertheless, the Browns will have a big edge at the line of scrimmage.

According to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Chiefs won’t have veteran left tackle D.J. Humphries available for this game.

Humphries, who joined the team late in November and had recently taken the starting LT duties, will be out with a hamstring injury.

Notably, this isn’t particularly a surprise, as he was listed as doubtful leading to this game.

That means that Andy Reid will have to revert to his former tandem of Kingsley Suamataia and Wanya Morris, both of which have struggled for most of the season.

That paves the way for Myles Garrett to have a big performance.

The Chiefs have struggled with blindside protection all year long.

That has been their perennial Achilles heel during the Patrick Mahomes era, and it doesn’t bode well against the Browns’ pass rush.

Jim Schwartz’s defense has usually been much better at home than on the road.

So, as much as the Browns don’t have anything at stake at this point in the season, they might still want to make a statement by taking down the team no one seems to be able to beat.

NEXT:  Analyst Names Matchup To Watch In Browns, Chiefs Game
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation