Saturday, April 26, 2025
Deion Sanders Takes Jab At Browns QB

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

 

The Sanders family’s draft night expectations hit a roadblock when the first round closed without Shedeur Sanders hearing his name called.

As Thursday night stretched on, the quarterback prospect grew visibly restless, forced to wait another day for his NFL destination to be revealed.

Among the teams capturing the Sanders’ attention that evening was the Cleveland Browns.

The atmosphere at the Sanders’ draft party shifted noticeably when Cleveland’s selection approached.

Deion couldn’t contain his thoughts about the Browns’ quarterback situation, particularly regarding veteran Joe Flacco, making a comment that quickly caught attention.

“I tell you who they got. They got Joe Flacco” Shedeur said to his father.

“Flacco… Flacco my age,” Deion said.

Deion Sanders is actually 17 years older than the veteran quarterback.

His comment highlighted the 40-year-old Flacco’s status as one of the league’s older quarterbacks.

The Browns’ quarterback room already featured former first-round selection Kenny Pickett and Deshaun Watson, though Watson’s availability remains questionable after re-injuring his Achilles in January, potentially sidelining him for the entire 2025 campaign.

The situation became even more telling when Day 2 arrived and Shedeur remained available.

Rather than pouncing on the opportunity to draft Sanders, the Cleveland Browns passed on him entirely, suggesting their quarterback plans headed in a different direction.

This became crystal clear when the team used their No. 94 overall pick in the third round to select former Oregon Ducks signal-caller Dillon Gabriel instead.

For Shedeur, the wait continued beyond what many analysts had projected.

Browns Nation