DeMeco Ryans Highlights Joe Flacco’s ‘Elite’ Traits

Joe Flacco is one of the NFL’s biggest stories heading into wild card weekend.

As he prepares to lead the Cleveland Browns on a playoff run, there is little left to say about the veteran passer.

Everyone knows about the couch, his 4-game streak of 300-yard games, and his 5-0 Wild Card record.

But Houston Texans’ coach DeMeco Ryans didn’t need pundits or analysts to tell him about the Browns quarterback.

The former linebacker played against Flacco and shared some comments with Omar Ruiz of the NFL Network.

Keys to slowing down #Browns QB Joe Flacco, according to #Texans head coach Demeco Ryans, who has unique perspective on this matchup. More👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/JTRBxll9bF — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) January 13, 2024

Ryans told Ruiz that Flacco still has some of the traits that made him great earlier in his career.

He says Flacco’s arm strength and decision making are still elite in this, his 16th NFL season.

In today’s wild card matchup. Ryans says the Texans have to prevent the big plays Flacco revels in.

Cleveland opened the Week 16 game in Houston with a 53-yard pass to Amari Cooper.

Flacco also hit Cooper for a 75-yard touchdown during Cooper’s record setting 265-yard day.

Houston will try to keep the Browns receivers in front of them and force Flacco to check down.

Ryans believes that slowing up the offense makes it more likely the Browns make a mistake.

Flacco previously beat the Texans in the 2011 Divisional Round, 20-13, despite getting sacked 5 times.

That game wound up being Ryans’ last for Houston before finishing his career in Philadelphia.

Ryans is a former NFL Rookie of the Year (2006), and 2-time All-Pro and Pro-Bowler.

But Flacco hopes to beat him in the playoffs for a second time later today.