Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / DeMeco Ryans Highlights Joe Flacco’s ‘Elite’ Traits

DeMeco Ryans Highlights Joe Flacco’s ‘Elite’ Traits

By

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 06: Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans walks the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 06, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

 

Joe Flacco is one of the NFL’s biggest stories heading into wild card weekend.

As he prepares to lead the Cleveland Browns on a playoff run, there is little left to say about the veteran passer.

Everyone knows about the couch, his 4-game streak of 300-yard games, and his 5-0 Wild Card record.

But Houston Texans’ coach DeMeco Ryans didn’t need pundits or analysts to tell him about the Browns quarterback.

The former linebacker played against Flacco and shared some comments with Omar Ruiz of the NFL Network.

Ryans told Ruiz that Flacco still has some of the traits that made him great earlier in his career.

He says Flacco’s arm strength and decision making are still elite in this, his 16th NFL season.

In today’s wild card matchup. Ryans says the Texans have to prevent the big plays Flacco revels in.

Cleveland opened the Week 16 game in Houston with a 53-yard pass to Amari Cooper.

Flacco also hit Cooper for a 75-yard touchdown during Cooper’s record setting 265-yard day.

Houston will try to keep the Browns receivers in front of them and force Flacco to check down.

Ryans believes that slowing up the offense makes it more likely the Browns make a mistake.

Flacco previously beat the Texans in the 2011 Divisional Round, 20-13, despite getting sacked 5 times.

That game wound up being Ryans’ last for Houston before finishing his career in Philadelphia.

Ryans is a former NFL Rookie of the Year (2006), and 2-time All-Pro and Pro-Bowler.

But Flacco hopes to beat him in the playoffs for a second time later today.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Graphic Shows Myles Garrett Posted Historic Numbers This Season

9 mins ago

Sportscaster Joe Thomas on the set of NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football broadcast after an NFL regular season game between the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings won, 19-9.

Joe Thomas Sends A Message Ahead Of Texans Game

5 hours ago

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: DeSean Jackson attends Michael Rubin's MLBPA x Fanatics party at City Market Social House on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

DeSean Jackson Reveals His Thoughts On Joe Flacco

5 hours ago

Phil Dawson with guitar

Phil Dawson Has Message For Browns Fans Ahead Of Playoff Game

6 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Analyst Explains Why He Doesn't Love the Texans Against the Browns

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

PFF Shows Browns Chances To Win The AFC In 2023

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward

Browns Cornerback Shares Cryptic Video On Social Media

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Makes Strong Projection For Joe Flacco This Weekend

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Elevate 2 Players Before Playoff Duel With Texans

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Browns Star Earns Impressive 5th All-Pro Selection

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford

Predictions For 2023 Wild Card Game Between Browns at Texans

1 day ago

Former Cleveland Browns defender Bob Golic

Looking Back At 1988 Playoff Game Between Cleveland And Houston

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Browns Defense Broke 14-Year NFL Record In 2023 Season

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns offensive players

Analyst Picks Browns Play As One Of The Best Of The 2023 Season

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns QB Gets Notable Honor From PFT Following 2023 Regular Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

2 Browns Figures Enter Texans Game With Undefeated Records

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

PFF Gives Myles Garrett Notable Honor For 2023 Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward

Browns Could Be Without 7 Players For Texans Game

2 days ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after an interception during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Browns Rule Out Key Defensive Back For Playoff Game Against Texans

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Nick Saban

Browns Send Goodbye Message To Legendary Coach Nick Saban

2 days ago

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud

Reporter Notes Browns Might Have Advantage Over C.J. Stroud

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of a game against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFT Gives Kevin Stefanski Notable Honor For This Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Shares Major Health Update Ahead Of The Playoffs

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Announce Backup QB For Texans Game

3 days ago

Graphic Shows Myles Garrett Posted Historic Numbers This Season

No more pages to load