Graphic Shows Myles Garrett Posted Historic Numbers This Season

By

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

In addition to having a top candidate for NFL Coach of the Year and NFL Assistant Coach of the Year, the Cleveland Browns also have a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year – Myles Garrett.

Garrett had arguably the best regular season of his career this year, and he has the numbers to prove it (via PFF on Twitter.)

On top of having the best pass rush win rate and the best pass rush grades in NFL history, Garrett has also impressed with more traditional defensive numbers.

Those numbers include 14 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, a blocked field goal, 42 total tackles, and three pass deflections.

It was a year for Garrett in which he did a little bit of everything on defense, as well as special teams.

However, it was also a year of ups and downs for the seventh-year pass rusher.

While Garrett got off to an incredibly hot start, tallying 13 sacks in his first ten games, things stagnated in the second half of the season, as he recorded just one sack in the final seven games.

A big part of Garrett’s issues was a nagging injury, but he also became the victim of constant double teams and unfavorable officiating.

While Garrett’s stagnating performance in the latter half of the season could hurt his chances at winning his first Defensive Player of the Year award, it didn’t keep him from winning PFT’s version of the award earlier this week.

In spite of Garrett’s incredible individual performance this year, the only thing on his mind is winning playoff games and, potentially, a Super Bowl.

