Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Denver Media Takes Issue With Jerry Jeudy’s Extension

Denver Media Takes Issue With Jerry Jeudy’s Extension

By

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy
Jerry Jeudy (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have taken a big risk with Jerry Jeudy.

The talent is most definitely there, but the production always hasn’t.

More than that, Jeudy has drawn plenty of negative attention because of his never-ending feuds on social media and whatnot, and it seems like he’s not mature enough to be an NFL star.

That’s why some members of the Denver media have made fun of Cleveland for signing him to a big contract extension this offseason.

In a recent column from the Denver Post, the Browns were given an F after giving him a three-year deal worth a whopping $58 million, with $41 million of it guaranteed (via Denver Post Sports on Twitter).

They stated that Jeudy seems to care more about winning on Twitter than winning on the actual field.

They added that despite him being a first-round pick in 2020 and the highest-drafted wide receiver in Broncos history, he has yet to produce a 1,000-yard season, yet he talks and handles himself as if he were a superstar.

His character issues are well-documented, and the Browns were more than aware of them when they decided to trade for him.

However, the upside is also evident, and he was available at a big discount.

Perhaps, the Browns could’ve and should’ve waited a little longer before inking him to a long-term deal, to see whether he was actually motivated before getting all that guaranteed money.

Then again, they hope that having him next to his idol, Amari Cooper, will finally bring the best out of him, and he’s young, so he can still fulfill his potential.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Former Cleveland Browns QB Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel Drawing Interest To Play In Notable League

21 mins ago

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski during a tv interview prior to the final preseason NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Insider Details Where Things Stand With Kevin Stefanski Extension

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Praises 1 Deshaun Watson Performance From Last Season

4 hours ago

cleveland browns helmet

Browns Legend Sends Big Message To The Fans

4 hours ago

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Nissan Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Josh Cribbs Questions Mike Vrabel’s Impact On Browns

1 day ago

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 26: Joe Flacco of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the fourth quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on November 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Browns Send Message To Joe Flacco

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio

Deshaun Watson Gets Honest About Social Media Negativity

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns RB D'Onta Foreman

New Browns RB Sends A Message To The Fans

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry

Andrew Berry Draws Inspiration From Top NFL GM

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Shares True Feelings About Leaving The Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Sit Atop 2024 NFL Financial List

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Says Browns Have The ‘Most Under-Told Story’ Of The Offseason

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns Fans Showed Up At Notable Joe Flacco Event

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Video Shows Jameis Winston Already Taking Snaps For The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns RB D'Onta Foreman

Browns Add More RB Depth With Latest Free-Agent Signing

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Analyst Details Potential Issues If New Browns WR Fails In 2024

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston Sends First Message As A Member Of The Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

PFF Projects Browns To Focus On Skill Position With Second-Round Pick

5 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Decide To Retain Key Special Teams Player

5 days ago

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field At Mile High on October 22, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Browns Make A Decision On Jerry Jeudy's Future

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Claims Browns May Not Have Faith In 1 QB

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Reporter Notes New Browns Addition Could Have 'Much Bigger Role' in 2025

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku

David Njoku Announces Special Offseason Event

6 days ago

Free-Agent pass rusher Aaron Lynch

Notable Defender Reportedly Had 'Positive Workout' With Browns

6 days ago

Johnny Manziel Drawing Interest To Play In Notable League

No more pages to load