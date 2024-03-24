Denver Media Takes Issue With Jerry Jeudy’s Extension

The Cleveland Browns have taken a big risk with Jerry Jeudy.

The talent is most definitely there, but the production always hasn’t.

More than that, Jeudy has drawn plenty of negative attention because of his never-ending feuds on social media and whatnot, and it seems like he’s not mature enough to be an NFL star.

That’s why some members of the Denver media have made fun of Cleveland for signing him to a big contract extension this offseason.

In a recent column from the Denver Post, the Browns were given an F after giving him a three-year deal worth a whopping $58 million, with $41 million of it guaranteed (via Denver Post Sports on Twitter).

Grading The Week: Broncos bust Jerry Jeudy didn’t drop that pen when Cleveland handed him a contract extension, did he? https://t.co/RBEQx27bYc — Denver Post Sports (@DPostSports) March 23, 2024

They stated that Jeudy seems to care more about winning on Twitter than winning on the actual field.

They added that despite him being a first-round pick in 2020 and the highest-drafted wide receiver in Broncos history, he has yet to produce a 1,000-yard season, yet he talks and handles himself as if he were a superstar.

His character issues are well-documented, and the Browns were more than aware of them when they decided to trade for him.

However, the upside is also evident, and he was available at a big discount.

Perhaps, the Browns could’ve and should’ve waited a little longer before inking him to a long-term deal, to see whether he was actually motivated before getting all that guaranteed money.

Then again, they hope that having him next to his idol, Amari Cooper, will finally bring the best out of him, and he’s young, so he can still fulfill his potential.