Johnny Manziel Drawing Interest To Play In Notable League

Although he was a disappointment when he played for the Cleveland Browns, Johnny Manziel seems to have found his place in the world.

Manziel, a former first-round draft pick in 2014, has been in and out of the news for the past decade, mostly not for good reasons.

However, after years of dealing with substance abuse issues and addictions, Manziel seems to be in a better place mentally than he’s been in for a long time.

He’s in such a good place, in fact, that he might potentially return to the gridiron for another season of professional football.

According to the New York Post, Manziel is currently being wooed by the Arena Football League (via New York Post on Twitter).

Johnny Manziel getting wooed by Arena Football League to play one more season https://t.co/ZMHsLmZm0u pic.twitter.com/KGIS6z6aWi — New York Post (@nypost) March 23, 2024

Manziel last played professional football in the Fan Controlled Football League from 2021 to 2022.

Before that, he made stops in the Canadian Football League, where he played for the Montreal Alouettes and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, as well as the Alliance of American Football, where he played for the Memphis Express.

Despite being a first-round draft pick in 2014, Manziel spent just two seasons in the NFL, both with the Browns.

After he was released at the end of the 2015 season, no other NFL team picked him up, and he spent two years away from the game before heading to Canada.

If Manziel were to join the Arena Football League this year, it would mark his seventh season of playing professional football.

It would be a big boost for the AFL, which is attempting a reboot after shutting down in 2019.