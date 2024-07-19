Browns Nation

Friday, July 19, 2024
Insider Reveals Where Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's Contract Negotiations Stand

By
Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are facing several hard decisions before the end of this season as the team has several important athletes playing in the final year of the current contract.

While much coverage has been devoted to wide receiver Amari Cooper’s situation, few reports have covered other star players’ contract status.

Analyst Brad Stainbrook recently provided an update on Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s situation as the fourth-year linebacker is entering the final season of his rookie contract.

Stainbrook shared the update on Twitter this week, noting that while Owusu-Koramoah’s agent has already begun the contract negotiations, very little progress has been made.

“The sides are struggling to ‘see eye to eye’ on a number figure,” Stainbrook wrote.

Stainbrook added that both parties are attempting to finalize the agreement before the start of the season.

After Owusu-Koramoah’s breakout season in 2023, the Browns are looking to re-sign the athlete at a deal commensurate to where the player currently stands and perhaps earn a discount now should the linebacker continue to break through in his role.

In 2023, Owusu-Koramoah earned a Pro Bowl berth after he finished with 101 tackles in 16 games.

The 6-foot-2 linebacker was also responsible for one forced fumble and six pass deflections last season.

In his three-year career, Owusu-Koramoah has amassed 274 tackles, 14 pass deflections, and five forced fumbles.

With multiple starters from last season’s team electing to sign elsewhere during free agency, the Browns are relying on Owusu-Koramoah to be an anchor in the middle of Jim Schwartz’s defensive unit in 2024.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation